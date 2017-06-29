{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    55m ago

    Bombardier confirms up to 2,200 job cuts in Germany

    Reuters

    Bombardier logo

    A Bombardier logo is pictured on the company booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland. , REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

    HENNINGSDORF, Germany - Bombardier (BBDb.TO) will cut up to 2,200 jobs in Germany, or around a quarter of its workforce in the country, by 2020 as part of a sweeping savings plan, Bombardier Transportation's supervisory board Chairman Wolfgang Toelsner said.

    There are no plans for plant closures, he told journalists at a news conference on Thursday.

    Bombardier said in October it would slash 7,500 jobs worldwide, mostly in its train-making division, in a second round of layoffs announced last year, following extended delays and budget overruns in its aerospace business. 

    A source had told Reuters last week that around 2,200 of those jobs would be at the train-making business in Germany, mostly at the company's plants in Henningsdorf near Berlin and Goerlitz on the German border with Poland. 