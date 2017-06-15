OTTAWA - Canadian manufacturing sales rose more than expected to a record level in April as sales of petroleum and coal products rebounded after two months of declines, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.

Sales grew 1.1 per cent to $54.43 billion, topping economists' forecast for a gain of 0.7 per cent. March was revised downward to show an increase of 0.8 per cent from an initially reported 1 per cent.

Sales were up in 13 of the 21 sectors surveyed, accounting for 62 per cent of overall manufacturing. Stripping out the effects of price changes, sales volumes were up 0.5 per cent.

The petroleum and coal products sector led the way with an 8.9 per cent surge on both higher volumes and prices.

Among other sectors that saw higher sales in April, the primary metal industry was up 3.8 per cent, while the paper sector gained 3.5 per cent.

Sales of transportation equipment fell 1.3 percent, mostly due to lower sales of motor vehicles and parts. Excluding autos, total manufacturing sales were up 1.9 per cent.