    • BREAKING

      AECON CONFIRMS IT'S EXPLORING A POTENTIAL SALE OF THE COMPANY

    Cineplex offers discount pricing next week amid lack of summer blockbusters

    Cineplex

    A Cineplex theatre is seen Friday May 22, 2015 in Ottawa.

    TORONTO -- Cineplex is trying to reel more customers to its theatres following a lacklustre summer box office by offering discounted prices for the last days of August.

    Its promotional material says its Tuesday discount pricing will apply to all performances from Friday to Aug. 31.

    Advanced ticket sales began on Wednesday.

    Earlier this month, Cineplex (CGX.TO) joined other chains in announcing lower profits as fewer people filled theatres due to the lack of typical summer blockbusters.

    For the first time this summer, it offered a pass that allowed customers to watch 10 movies at a cheaper price.

    Cineplex has also been diversifying into other forms of entertainment.