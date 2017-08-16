Cisco revenue falls as declines in switches, routers businesses offset software gains

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Cisco Systems Inc's (CSCO.O) revenue from its closely-watched security business rose less than analysts had estimated in the fourth quarter, sending the company's shares down about 2.5 per cent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Revenue from Cisco's switching business, easily its largest, also missed Wall Street's estimates, resulting in the company's total revenue falling for the seventh straight quarter.

With its traditional business of making switches and routers struggling, Cisco, like other legacy technology firms, is focusing on high-growth areas such as security, the Internet of Things and cloud computing.

In Cisco's security business, which offers firewall protection and breach detection systems, revenue rose three per cent to US$558 million, but fell short of analysts expectations of US$580.5 million, according to financial and data analytics firm FactSet.

Revenue from Cisco's switching business fell nine per cent to US$3.44 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of US$3.57 billion, according to FactSet.

But revenue in the company's wireless and data center businesses topped analysts' estimates, helping overall revenue meet expectations.

The world's largest network gear maker said revenue fell nearly four per cent to US$12.13 billion in the fourth quarter ended July 29.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of about US$12.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cocco's net income fell to US$2.42 billion, or 48 cents US per share, from US$2.81 billion, or 56 cents US per share.

Excluding one-time items, it earned 61 cents US per share, in line with analysts' estimates.

The company's earnings and revenue forecast for the current quarter was largely in line with analysts' estimates.