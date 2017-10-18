{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Corus Entertainment's profit beats as costs fall

    Ahmed Farhatha, Reuters

    Atrium at Corus Quay

    Atrium at Corus Quay , Image by Richard Johnson, provided by Corus Entertainment

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canada's Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO) reported a better-than-expected profit on Wednesday as the media company benefited from cost savings.

    The company's net income attributable to shareholders rose 15.7 per cent to $28.9 million in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31.

    Excluding items, Corus earned 22 Canadian cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 16 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    The company's selling, general and administrative costs fell 2 per cent to $273.6 million.

    Toronto-based Corus' advertising revenue rose 1 per cent to $227 million, but its overall revenue fell marginally to $381.2 million due to lower subscriber revenue.

    On Tuesday, Corus said it would sell its French-language specialty channels to the media unit of rival BCE Inc (BCE.TO) for $200 million.