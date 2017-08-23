Elon Musk has released the first image of the SpaceX spacesuit.

The billionaire SpaceX CEO posted an image of the black and white suit to his Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the post, he noted that the spacesuit pictured is in fact real, not a mockup, and we’d see more of the suit in the days to follow.

Musk also said the suit has already been tested “to double vacuum pressure.”

“Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics and function,” he wrote in the image’s caption.

The suits have been developed for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, Musk noted in a tweet over the weekend.

As part of the program, SpaceX aims to begin launching astronauts to the International Space Station in the second quarter of 2018. The private company is currently contracted to perform an average of four missions to the ISS per year, three carrying cargo and one carrying crew.