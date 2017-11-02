Enbridge posts profit with boost from Spectra deal

Canada's Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) on Thursday reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, driven mostly by new natural gas, liquids and utility assets acquired in its Spectra Energy deal.

Enbridge bought Houston-based Spectra last September in an all-stock deal valued at about $28 billion, creating North America's largest energy infrastructure company.

The pipeline operator also said it is waiting for approval from Minnesota for its Line 3 replacement project. The project will double capacity on the line to 760,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Calgary-based Enbridge's liquids pipeline business, its biggest, earned $976 million, on an adjusted basis, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $941 million a year earlier.

The company moved 2.5 million bpd of crude oil on its mainline system across Canada and the United States during the quarter, up 6 per cent year over year.

Earnings attributable to shareholders was $765 million, or $0.47 per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $103 million, or $0.11 per share, a year earlier.