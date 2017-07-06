GENEVA -- The heads of the World Trade Organization, World Bank and International Monetary Fund called on Thursday for G20 leaders to agree to actions to reinvigorate trade and support workers.

"The economic well-being of billions of people depends on trade. Deeper trade integration twinned with supportive domestic policies can help boost incomes and accelerate global growth. This calls for decisive actions by world leaders gathering for the G20 Summit this week," they said in a joint statement.