U.S toymaker Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) has ended talks to acquire U.S. movie studio and entertainment company Lionsgate Entertainment Corp (LGFa.N), people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The negotiations ended last week because of price disagreements, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the talks were confidential. It is not clear whether negotiations could restart in the future.

Hasbro and Lionsgate did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

LIONSGATE: TOP-GROSSING FILMS Rank Title Year Domestic gross 1 The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 2013 $424,668,047 2 The Hunger Games 2012 $408,010,692 3 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 2014 $337,135,885 4 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 2012 $292,324,737 5 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 2015 $281,723,902 6 The Day After Tomorrow 2004 $186,740,799 7 La La Land 2016 $151,101,803 8 Divergent 2014 $150,947,895 9 The Divergent Series: Insurgent 2015 $130,179,072 10 Fahrenheit 9/11 2004 $119,194,771

- Data courtesy of Box Office Mojo