    49m ago

    Husky buying Wisconsin refinery for US$435M

    The Canadian Press

    Husky Energy

    Husky Energy , The Canadian Press

    CALGARY - Husky Energy (HSE.TO) is buying a refinery in Wisconsin for US$435 million in cash.

    The refinery at Superior, Wisc., will increase the Calgary-based energy company's processing capacity by 50,000 barrels per day.

    The purchase, which is subject to regulatory approval, will bring Husky's total downstream capacity to 395,000 barrels per day and add to its asphalt production.

    Husky plans to retain the approximately 180 workers at the refinery.

    The seller is Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP of Indianapolis, which operates 13 manufacturing facilities in several states.

    The Superior refinery has been processing light and heavy crude from the Bakken shale formation in North Dakota and Western Canada.