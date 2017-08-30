GEORGETOWN/SAN FRANCISCO -- A Delaware judge on Wednesday stayed a lawsuit brought by Uber Technologies Inc investor Benchmark Capital against ousted Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, handing the embattled executive a victory.

The judge, from a courtroom in Georgetown, Delaware, sent the case to arbitration, moving the legal battle out of the public eye. Judge Sam Glasscock stopped short of dismissing the lawsuit, however, as Kalanick had requested.