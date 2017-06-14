David Rosenberg is stunned that the current gap between the U.S. dollar and the loonie hasn’t caught the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The loonie is so dirt-cheap that domestic industry unit labour costs, in U.S. dollar terms, are now 26% below the levels stateside,” the chief economist and strategist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. “The implications of this gap for foreign direct investment into Canada and manufactured exports are hugely bullish.”

The Canadian dollar has been one of the worst-performing major currencies of the year, and Rosenberg said he “knows all too well how uncool it is to be bullish on the Canadian dollar these days.” But the loonie has seen substantial gains in the last few days, climbing as high as 75.95 cents US Wednesday — its highest level since February — following hawkish comments from the Bank of Canada earlier in the week.

Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said in a speech Monday that the Bank would assess whether it needs to keep interest rates at near-record lows as the economy continues to grow. The central bank’s Governor, Stephen Poloz, echoed that sentiment Tuesday by saying low interest rates have “largely done their work.”

In his note, Rosenberg said that the last time Canada had this type of cost advantage over the U.S. was in 2008, when the loonie rallied from about 79 cents US to 94 cents US within the span of a year.

“It is amazing that this gap has managed to escape the wrath of the Trump protectionist economics team, but suffice to say that this differential is not sustainable and that in turns means that the Canadian dollar at current levels isn’t sustainable, either,” Rosenberg said.