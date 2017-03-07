John Stephenson, President & CEO, Stephenson & Company

FOCUS: North American Large Caps and Resource Stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

The stock market has moved up sharply since the U.S. election. Although the U.S. market should continue to move higher over the balance of the year the market is currently pricing in a best-case scenario for policy implementation. Investors should adopt a more cautious approach to the market until more significant progress is demonstrated on tax reform and regulatory changes in the United States.

Top Picks:

Amgen (AMGN.O) – last bought on December 13, 2016 at $139.20

A relatively de-risked biotech company

It’s cheap at 13x 2017E earnings with a 8 per cent FCF yield and a 2.8 per cent dividend yield

One of the lowest set of expectations amongst its biotech peers

*Short* Walmart (WMT.N) – last shorted on January 27, 2017 at $65.64

The company’s productivity loop has entered the phase of diminishing returns

Ecommerce to continue to gain share versus bricks and mortar

A Border Adjustment Tax could be very negative for WMT

Facebook (FB.O) – last bought on February 24, 2017 at $133.53

A very large and growing user base

Mobile overhang addressed

Engagement still very high

Disclosure Personal Family Portfolio/Fund AMGN N N Y WMT N N Y FB N N Y Past Picks: February 18, 2016 Slate Retail REIT (SRT_u.TO) Then: $14.20

Now: $14.36

Return: +1.68%

TR: +10.17% *Special dividend issued *Short* Yahoo! (YHOO.O) Then: $29.42

Now: $45.73

Return: -55.44%

TR: -55.44% Cash Total Return Average: -22.64%

Disclosure Personal Family Portfolio/Fund SRT_u N N N YHOO N N N

Company Twitter Handle: @Stephenson_Co

Personal Twitter Handle: @stephensonfiles

Company Website: www.stephenson-co.com

Blog: Strategic Investor (www.stephensonfiles.com)