    39m ago

    'Lack of significant enhancements': Analyst says iPhone 7 outselling iPhone 8

    Supantha Mukherjee, Reuters

    iPhone 7 versus iPhone 8

    A man looks at Apple's new iPhone 8 (L) and his iPhone 7 at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan, September 22, 2017 , Reuters/Issei Kato

    Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) older iPhone 7 models are outselling the recently-launched iPhone 8 ahead of the early November debut of the premium iPhone X, broker KeyBanc Capital Markets said, citing carrier store surveys.

    Traditionally, new editions of the iPhone have sold quickly as fans queue for the latest upgrade, but the surveys signal that the iPhone 8 is not proving as popular as its predecessors.

    "Many respondents indicated that a meaningful portion of customers are buying iPhone 7 in lieu of the new iPhone 8, given the lack of significant enhancements in the new phone," KeyBanc analyst John Vinh wrote in a client note.

    Apple last month introduced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which resemble the iPhone 7 line but have a glass back for wireless charging.

    While iPhone 8 starts from US$699 in the United States, iPhone 7 is retailing from US$549 after a price cut.

    "Feedback from stores indicate customers are waiting to purchase the iPhone X or to compare the iPhone X before buying the iPhone 8," wrote Vinh, who is rated four out of five stars by Thomson Reuters StarMine for his recommendation accuracy on the Apple stock.

    Apple's much-anticipated iPhone X, a glass and stainless steel device with an edge-to-edge display, will start shipping from Nov. 3. The 10th-anniversary iPhone is priced from US$999 — Apple's most expensive mobile till date.

    Another reason for the slow uptick of the iPhone 8 could be the modest promotion by U.S. carriers, Vinh said.

    "While carriers continue to offer promotions for the new iPhone 8, they have been much more modest compared to the iPhone 7 launch last year," he wrote.

    KeyBanc did surveys in the United States and United Kingdom.

    Apple was not immediately available for comment.

    The company's shares were up 0.8 per cent at US$158.20 in early trading.