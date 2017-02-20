The Oracle of Omaha is listing his Laguna Beach property for US$11 million. Warren Buffett’s six-bedroom Orange County retreat is on the market in the tony enclave, allowing prospective buyers to pick up the 3,855-square foot house built in 1936, where the average home sells for $1,832,500, according to data compiled by Zillow.

The billionaire investor bought the property in 1971 for a paltry US$150,000, reportedly because his first wife, the activist Susan Buffett, enjoyed the area. The Los Angeles Times reports Buffett poured considerable cash and resources into the property over the course of five decades in order to update the finishings and amenities. According to the listing, the home has six bedrooms, seven baths, ocean view – but no cooling system.

Photo from CENTURY 21 Masters

Photo from CENTURY 21 Masters

Photo from CENTURY 21 Masters

Photo from CENTURY 21 Masters

Photo from CENTURY 21 Masters

Photo from CENTURY 21 Masters

Photo from CENTURY 21 Masters

Photo from CENTURY 21 Masters