    3h ago

    Manulife considering John Hancock IPO or spinoff: Report

    Noah Zivitz, Managing Editor, BNN

    Manulife Financial CEO Donald Guloien

    Manulife Financial CEO Donald Guloien , The Canadian Press

    Manulife Financial shares spiked in afternoon trading Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported the lifeco is exploring an initial public offering or spinoff of its John Hancock unit.

    The Journal cited sources familiar with the matter, one of whom added the possible IPO or spinoff comes after Morgan Stanley advised on the situation for "some months."

    Manulife (MFC.TO) struck a deal on September 28, 2003 to buy John Hancock Financial Services in a stock deal that was valued at $15 billion at the time.

    According to the Journal, some Manulife shareholders have been pushing the company to sell John Hancock outright.

    A spokesperson for Manulife declined to comment on the report when contacted by BNN.

     

     