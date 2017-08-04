Montreal's housing market is heating up just as the country's most scrutinized city is in the throes of a sharp slowdown.

The Greater Montreal Real Estate Board said Friday sales across the metropolitan area jumped 16 per cent year-over-year in July.

Sellers clearly had the upper hand as the median price for single-family homes jumped eight per cent to $323,000, while active listings fell 15 per cent from year-ago levels.

The market environment stands in stark contrast with what's happening in Toronto, where sales fell 40.4 per cent year-over-year in July and the average price hovered 19 per cent below the April peak.

“For single-family homes, market conditions for resales are increasingly favouring sellers, which explains why price increases have been more sustained in recent months,” said GMREB President Mathieu Cousineau in a statement. “We are also in a seller’s market for plexes, while market conditions for condominiums are almost balanced.”