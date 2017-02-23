{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Nordstrom beats sales, income expectations with Q4 results

    Reuters

    Nordstrom Inc reported a 2.4 per cent rise in quarterly sales as the apparel retailer's off-price stores attracted more customers, sending its shares up 3.6 per cent in extended trading on Thursday.

    The company's net income rose to US$201 million, or US$1.15 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28 from US$180 million, or US$1 per share, a year earlier.

    Net sales increased to US$4.24 billion from US$4.14 billion.

    The retailer came under fire from U.S. President Donald Trump this month for saying that it would stop selling his daughter Ivanka Trump's apparel, citing a drop in demand.   