3h ago
'Not a good result for Canada': What CEOs are saying about Petronas
BNN.ca Staff
Scrapped B.C. LNG project signals congestion in gas market
Bay Street is weighing on Petronas' decision to give up on its $11-billion Pacific NorthWest LNG plan. Check in throughout the day for more CEO reaction.
“This certainly is not a good result for Canada no matter how government tries to spin it!”
- Pieridae Energy CEO Alfred Sorensen
“Politicians and the public need to understand that clean Canadian natural gas is a logical bridge fuel that can help Canada and the world work towards technologically advancing more profitable renewable energy sources.”
- Advantage Oil & Gas CEO Andy Mah
"In this world you've got to seize opportunity. Nobody is going to hand it to us. And if we don't do it in Canada, it's going to get done. It's just that we're not going to be involved in it. Clearly there's going to be some people excited about this, and they're happy that this isn't going forward. But my instincts are telling this is not good for Canada."
- Murray Mullen, CEO, Mullen Group
“This is clearly bad for Canada and bad for British Columbia. All that capital and all those jobs will just go elsewhere to a jurisdiction with less stringent environmental regulations and government intervention.”
- Peyto Exploration & Development President and CEO Darren Gee