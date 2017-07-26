'Not a good result for Canada': What CEOs are saying about Petronas

Bay Street is weighing on Petronas' decision to give up on its $11-billion Pacific NorthWest LNG plan. Check in throughout the day for more CEO reaction.

“This certainly is not a good result for Canada no matter how government tries to spin it!”

- Pieridae Energy CEO Alfred Sorensen

“Politicians and the public need to understand that clean Canadian natural gas is a logical bridge fuel that can help Canada and the world work towards technologically advancing more profitable renewable energy sources.”

- Advantage Oil & Gas CEO Andy Mah

Advantage Oil & Gas CEO: Scrapped LNG project could be positive for Canadian gas prices Pacific NorthWest just announced that it will not move ahead with its Port Edward, B.C. LNG Project. The company says that they decided to cancel the project because of the extremely challenging environment brought about by prolonged, depressed prices. We turn to natural gas producer Andy Mah, president and CEO of Advantage Oil & Gas, to discuss what this means for his company and Canadian natural gas prices.

"In this world you've got to seize opportunity. Nobody is going to hand it to us. And if we don't do it in Canada, it's going to get done. It's just that we're not going to be involved in it. Clearly there's going to be some people excited about this, and they're happy that this isn't going forward. But my instincts are telling this is not good for Canada."

- Murray Mullen, CEO, Mullen Group

Pacific Northwest LNG cancellation 'can't be good for economy': Mullen Group CEO Petronas has decided not to proceed with the Pacific Northwest LNG project. Mullen Group CEO Murray Mullen says that the decision doesn't say good things about the environment for investment in Canada. He also discusses why he's a believer in the strong Canadian dollar.

“This is clearly bad for Canada and bad for British Columbia. All that capital and all those jobs will just go elsewhere to a jurisdiction with less stringent environmental regulations and government intervention.”

- Peyto Exploration & Development President and CEO Darren Gee