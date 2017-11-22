Notley says TransCanada 'cautiously optimistic' after Nebraska decision

CALGARY, ALBERTA — TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) is "cautiously optimistic" about prospects for construction of its Keystone XL pipeline even after the state of Nebraska denied the company's preferred route, the leader of the oil-producing province of Alberta said on Wednesday.

The comments by Premier Rachel Notley, whose government spoke with TransCanada representatives after the decision, were the first indication of the company's stance on Monday's announcement from the Nebraska Public Service Commission. TransCanada has so far said only that it will evaluate the decision.

TransCanada, which has been trying to advance the US$8 billion Alberta-Nebraska pipeline for nearly a decade, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

During a conference call with media, Notley said: "They are cautiously optimistic. The new route was not an entire surprise to them."

The Nebraska commission on Monday approved the pipeline, but rejected the company's preferred route in favour of a more costly alternative that would add five miles (eight kilometres) of pipeline, along with an additional pumping station and related transmission lines.

U.S. federal authorities and Nebraska officials have said it was unclear if the modified route required the company to apply for any additional permits.

Shareholders have said they want TransCanada to push ahead.