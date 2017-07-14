{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    3h ago

    Oaktree opposes Rayonier's US$807M purchase of Tembec

    Ahmed Farhatha, Reuters

    The Tembec softwood lumber plant in operation in Senneterre, Quebec

    The Tembec softwood lumber plant in operation in Senneterre, Quebec , The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot

    Oaktree Capital Management LP, the largest shareholder of Tembec Inc (TMB.TO), said on Friday it would vote against Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc's (RYAM.N) US$807-million acquisition of the Canadian forest products company.

    Los Angeles-based Oaktree, which owns 19.9 per cent of Tembec, called on Rayonier to sweeten its bid, saying: "If the offer is not increased, we believe Tembec shareholders would be better off ... independent."

    Jacksonville, Florida-based Rayonier, which supplies cellulose found in cellphones, computer screens and pharmaceutical drugs, said in May it would buy Tembec to expand into packaging and forest products.

    It offered $4.05 in cash or 0.2302 of a Rayonier share for each Tembec share.

    In a separate statement on Friday, Tembec said proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services had recommended that the Canadian firm's shareholders vote in favour of the deal under Rayonier's proposed terms.