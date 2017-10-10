P&G holds Peltz at bay as shareholders back company's board picks

Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) repelled a challenge from activist investor Nelson Peltz for a board seat on Wednesday after shareholders backed all 11 directors nominated by the U.S. consumer goods company's management.

Peltz had been seen as the favourite to win the contest, because he had the backing of all three top shareholder advisory firms, which recommend how mutual funds should cast their vote, and was only seeking one board seat on P&G's 11-member board.

Procter & Gamble's shares, which were up earlier in Tuesday's session, were down 1.5 per cent at US$90.80 soon after the company announced the result at a shareholder meeting.