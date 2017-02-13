Pattie's financial tip of the day: Valentine’s Day – Love or hate it, it will likely cost you

You may or may not celebrate Valentine's Day, but according to Ebates.ca, 68 per cent of Canadians are romantics at heart, with both men and women thinking this is a “silly holiday.” The average spend is still $58.00 with an average high as much as $200, according to the recent poll.

We spend a lot on money on gifts, including birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, weddings, housewarmings, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and the list goes on. We are always celebrating something and gift giving seems to be a year round activity with 84 per cent of Canadians purchasing at least one gift in a typical month.

Here are a few of the top gift shopping trends. No surprise gift certificates top the list. But gift giving can be tricky. Fifty-four per cent want to be surprised ,but more so for women (63 per cent) and men (49 per cent). While many of us (44 per cent) still want creativity – that special something no one else will think of.

With the majority of Canadians giving gifts, according to Ebates.ca General Manager Adrienne Down Coulson, the costs of these gift can really add up, so it’s important to be savvy about values and use online shopping both as a source of inspiration and creative ideas as well as the best way to make sure you’re getting a great deal.

CTV's Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid offers a financial tip of the day during the month of February for Your Money Month.

#YMM 14:Happy Valentine's Day-silly holiday? Love it-hate it? The average Canadian will spend $58. @Ebates. Happens every year - plan for it — Pattie Lovett-Reid (@PattieCTV) February 14, 2017