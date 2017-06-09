{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Jun 9, 2017

    Quebecor selling Toronto-area spectrum licence to Rogers for $184 million

    MONTREAL - Quebecor's Videotron unit is selling its advanced wireless services spectrum license in the Greater Toronto Area to Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO) for about $184 million.

    The Montreal-based cable and telecommunications company will use money from the sale to upgrade and expand its high-speed wireless network in Quebec and eastern Ontario.

    Quebecor Inc. (QBRb.TO) says it has regulatory approval for the transaction, which it expects to close within days.