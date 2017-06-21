RBC to cut about 450 jobs in the Toronto area

The Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) said Wednesday it would cut approximately 450 jobs in the Toronto area.

The jobs losses will come primarily from the company’s head office locations in the GTA, as part of hundreds of other changes, the company said in a statement.

“We are making changes that focus on the capabilities that we need now and in the future to meet our clients’ evolving needs. As always, we consolidate where necessary so that we can re-invest in key areas including digital, data, new technology as well as investment in high growth business areas,” the statement read.

“We are making hundreds of changes that include promotions, transfers, creation of new roles and new teams as well as introducing new capabilities from outside our organization.”

RBC said it would offer support, including career transition services and a period of continued salary and benefits to those affected.

The bank has more than 80,000 full- and part-time employees.

- with files from The Canadian Press