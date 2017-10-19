{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    24m ago

    Rogers quarterly profit more than doubles on wireless strength

    Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications Inc's (RCIb.TO) quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by strength in its wireless unit, as it added the highest number of postpaid subscribers in eight years.

    The Toronto-based company's net income rose to $467 million, or 91 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $220 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Revenue rose to $3.58 billion from $3.49 billion.

    More to come.