WASHINGTON - Rona Ambrose says she's feeling a bit reassured after meeting U.S. President Donald Trump's point man on NAFTA.

The interim leader of the opposition met Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during a visit to Washington.

She says he made it clear he understands not only the value of the Canada-U.S. business relationship, but also the need to provide stability and business confidence.

That desire to calm the business-investment climate is one reason the interim Conservative leader says she favours a faster NAFTA renegotiation.

Ambrose was accompanied at her meeting with Ross by David MacNaughton, the Liberal-appointed ambassador to the U.S.

She has made it clear her party will work with the government during the NAFTA talks and not use them for partisan advantage; she says it's a matter of national interest and the country should put on a united front.