TD Bank will close all 81 branches in South Florida through Sunday due to Hurricane Irma.

"The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority,” a spokesperson for the bank told BNN via email Thursday.

“Based on the severity of storm forecasts, we are closing all 81 TD Bank stores in South Florida through Sunday. We will also make a decision on closing other Florida stores based on the evolving storm projections throughout the state.”

The Category 5 storm has claimed the lives of at least 10 people in the Caribbean and is expected to rip through South Florida this weekend, prompting mandatory evacuation orders for parts of the Miami metro area and the Florida Keys.

Other banks, including RBC, CIBC and the Bank of Nova Scotia, have closed branches in some Caribbean countries due to the storm.

TD is urging customers with access to a phone or the Internet to check about branch closings online, through their mobile app, or by phone at 1-800-YES-2000.