    2h ago

    Tesla Model S regains top Consumer Report safety rating

    Radhika Rukmangadhan, Reuters

    The Tesla Model S 75D is seen at the Electric Vehicle Show Friday, May 26, 2017 in Montreal.

    The Tesla Model S 75D is seen at the Electric Vehicle Show Friday, May 26, 2017 in Montreal. , The Canadian Press

    Tesla Inc's Model S sedan regained Consumer Reports' top safety rating, the magazine said on Tuesday, after the automaker updated the emergency braking system on the vehicle.

    Tesla (TSLA.O) provided an over-the-air update in July to its software on the Model S to include automatic emergency braking (AEB) at highway speeds, Consumer Reports said.

    In April, the magazine, which provides an annual rating of vehicles sold in the United States, lowered its rating on the Model S, noting that Tesla's last software update for the emergency braking system was not adequate.

    The previous update activated AEB on vehicles on speeds up to 28 miles per hour (mph), far lower than the 90 mph limit for the prior AEB system included on older vehicles.

    Consumer Reports said at the time the sedan lost its top ranking in the ultra-luxury car category for failing to install the feature that it had promised to owners as standard equipment.

    The magazine awards extra points to the overall score to vehicles that provide automatic braking as a standard feature across all trims. 

    Tech bytes: Musk, Zuckerberg trade insults over AI

    Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are taking shots at each other over recent comment’s they’ve made over the future of AI. BNN’s Amber Kanwar and Jon Erlichman discuss.