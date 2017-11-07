Transcontinental to close Montreal's Metropolitain printing plant

MONTREAL - Transcontinental Inc. is closing its Metropolitain printing plant in Montreal in January.

The company says it hopes to be able to offer the majority of the close to 60 workers at the plant positions at its other operations, but says there will be some job losses.

Transcontinental says the decision to close the plant was due to the upcoming end of the printing of La Presse.

The newspaper announced earlier this year that its last Saturday print edition will be published Dec. 30. La Presse stopped publishing a daily print edition on Jan. 1, 2016.

Transcontinental (TCLa.TO) says most of the work done at the Metropolitain plant will be transferred to the Transcontinental Transmag plant in Montreal.

Regional plants in Quebec City and Gatineau, Que., will also increase work.