TSX ends lower, notches longest weekly win streak since 1996

Up Next

Up Next

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index finished lower for the third straight session on Friday, but managed to notch its longest weekly winning streak in more than two decades.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 42.83 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 16,039.26.

Half of the index's 10 main sectors were in negative territory.

More to come.