What you need to know before the opening bell: Nov. 21, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose with traders looking forward to next week's OPEC meeting when major exporters are expected to extend production cuts.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.3 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Wholesale trade data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index edged up to a one-week high on Monday as financial and consumer discretionary shares gained ground, while energy and mining stocks were pressured by lower commodity prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.32 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.28 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.35 per cent.