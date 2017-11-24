What you need to know before the opening bell: Nov. 24, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as U.S. oil prices soared to a two-year high with North American markets tightening on the partial closure of the Keystone pipeline.

U.S. light crude touched highs not seen since July 1, 2015 following the outage at the pipeline, which connects Canadian oilfields to the United States.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.19 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index ended flat on Thursday, with materials and energy shares up with higher oil and base metals prices, while financial stocks weighed as retail sales data reinforced expectations the Bank of Canada is on hold until next year.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.28 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 per cent.