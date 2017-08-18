TSX opens lower as investors seek safe havens

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, as investors fled to safety amid global geopolitical uncertainties, with the heavily weighted financial stocks leading broad declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 69.62 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 14,964.02.

Materials was the only group that advanced out of the index's 10 main sectors, as gold mining stocks benefited from higher safe-haven gold prices.

