    4h ago

    TSX retreats as energy, Kirkland Lake weighs

    Solarina Ho , Reuters

    Canada's main stock index retreated on Thursday, with declines driven by energy companies that were squeezed by cooling oil prices, as well as a drop in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO).

    Suncor Energy (SU.TO) was the biggest drag on the index, falling 1.5 per cent to $42.34. It was followed by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO), which declined 1.4 per cent to $40.93.

    The overall sector retreated 1.3 per cent, as oil prices fell amid higher U.S. fuel inventories. U.S. crude prices were down 1.8 per cent to US$50.38 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.3 per cent to US$56.22.

    Other influential decliners included Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO), which slid 3.2 per cent to $27.63, and Kirkland Lake Gold, which slumped 6.1 per cent to $17.37.

    Desjardins cut its rating on Kirkland Lake to "hold" from "buy" after the company released quarterly and production results.

    The overall materials sector, where miners and other resource companies reside, lost 0.2 per cent.

    At 10:27 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 28.18 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 15,772.22.

    Of the index's 10 main groups, seven were in negative territory.

    Financial services stocks slipped 0.2 per cent.

    On the positive side, Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATDb.TO) rose 2.4 per cent to $60.37. The company is buying back 4.4 million of its shares that were held by Metro Inc (MRU.TO) and Eight Capital upgraded the company to a "buy" from "neutral," citing positive trends. The overall consumer staples sector added 0.7 per cent.

    Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 144 to 94, for a 1.53-to-1 ratio on the downside.