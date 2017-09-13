'Turning the screws on our pocketbooks': Canadians face sticker shock with iPhone X

Despite the recent strength of the Canadian dollar, Apple fans north of the border will continue to experience sticker shock when they try to upgrade their devices.

Even after adjusting for currency, Canadian consumers looking to buy the latest iPhone, Apple Watch, or Apple TV will face higher list prices compared to their American counterparts.

The iPhone X will retail in the U.S. for US$999 for the model with 64 gigabytes of memory. At the current rate of exchange, that works out to about C$1,217, but Canadian consumers will have to pay C$1,319 for the phone.

Canadians will pay a similar premium for the iPhone 8. U.S. consumers will pay US$699 for the model with 64 gigs of memory, while Canadians will pay C$929 for the same phone. That’s a price difference of nearly 30 per cent between Canada and the U.S., despite the fact there is less than a 20 per cent difference between the value of the U.S. greenback and the loonie.