Some Twitter users are about to have more characters to work with.

The social media company will be conducting global experiment that will allow users to tweet using 280 characters, instead of the current 140, a spokesperson from Twitter Canada confirmed.

“Our research shows us that the character limit is a major cause of frustration for people Tweeting in English, but it is not for those Tweeting in Japanese, a blog posted by Twitter on Tuesday says. “Also, in all markets, when people don’t have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, we see more people Tweeting.”

The company said that while they’re confident this will be a positive change for everyone, they want to test the new character allowance on a smaller scale before implementing the change for all users.

Twitter will roll out the test sometime this week among a random selection of users globally.

The company says all other limitations and allowances will remain in effect.