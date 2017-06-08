U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be in Ottawa Friday for talks with Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau, but big developments on upcoming NAFTA negotiations or recent trade spats over softwood lumber and dairy are unlikely, according to a senior official with the U.S. Treasury department.

“It would be premature to lay out what might be included in the revised NAFTA provisions,” the official told reporters ahead of Mnuchin’s trip.

The Trump administration has already begun its formal 90-day consultation on NAFTA negotiations and public hearings are expected later this month.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters earlier this week he hoped NAFTA talks could be wrapped by January.

Mnuchin is also not expected to address the recent trade irritations related to softwood lumber and dairy since the U.S. departments of commerce and agriculture are in charge of those negotiations. “We are not coming up there with specifics on either [of those issues] because we are not in the lead,” the official said.

Mnuchin is expected to speak with Morneau about tax reform, infrastructure spending, and economic security issues related to terrorism financing, the official said. Dina Powell, U.S. deputy national security advisor, is also accompanying Mnuchin to Ottawa. The Treasury official said her presence is unrelated to the Trudeau government’s recent announcement it will boost defence spending by $30 billion over the next decade.