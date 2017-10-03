Walt Disney sells $1.25B in first maple bond issue

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) sold $1.25 billion of seven-year senior unsecured Maple notes, the company's first issue in the Canadian-dollar denominated Maple bond market, Thomson Reuters IFR reported on Tuesday.

    The private placement deal, which was upsized from $750 million, was sold at a spread of 81 basis points over the Government of Canada curve. Guidance had been set at a spread of 84 basis points plus or minus 3 basis points.

    The deal carries a 2.758 per cent coupon and matures on Oct. 7, 2024.