What OSFI's new rules mean for you

Housing professionals aren't wasting time doing the math on what OSFI's stress tests for uninsured mortgages mean for how much house you can afford.

Ratehub.ca has done the arithmetic under two possible scenarios for families earning $100,000 annually.

According to its math, a family that can afford a home worth $726,939 under current rules by putting 20 per cent down with a five-year fixed mortgage rate of 2.83 per cent and a 25-year amortization would see its purchasing power plunge to $570,970 under the new stress test rules.

Under another scenario, Ratehub says that same family could currently afford a home worth $706,692 by making a 20-per-cent down payment on a five-year fixed rate of 3.09 per cent amortized over 25 years. Under the new stress testing requirements, Ratehub estimtes that family would only be able to afford a $559,896 home.