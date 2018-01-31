{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    32m ago

    B.C. will face consequences over attempt to hinder Trans Mountain: Notley

    The Canadian Press

    Pipeline politics putting a chip on Canada's shoulder: BMO's Belski

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    EDMONTON - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says there will be consequences for British Columbia over the province's latest attempt to hinder expansion of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain oil pipeline.

    Notley is holding an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss what range of legal and economic levers Alberta can pull in its spat with its neighbour to the west.

    Notley cited interprovincial trade in electricity as one of the possible lines of pursuit.

    B.C.'s environment minister said Tuesday that the province plans to ban increase shipments of diluted bitumen off its coast until it can determine that shippers are prepared and able to properly clean up a spill.

    The B.C. government says it will establish an independent scientific advisory panel to study the issue.

    Notley calls the move unconstitutional and says B.C. is trying to change the rules after the pipeline has already been approved.