    3h ago

    Bank of America's profit rises 34% on higher interest rates, loan growth

    Sweta Singh and Elizabeth Dilts, Reuters

    Bank of America

    Signage is displayed outside a Bank of America Corp. branch in Alameda, California, U.S., on Monday, April 9, 2018. , Michael Short/Bloomberg

    Bank of America reported a 34 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday as it benefited from higher interest rates and loan growth.

    The second-largest U.S. bank by assets said net income attributable to shareholders rose to a record US$6.49 billion in the three months ended March 31 from US$4.84 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to 62 cents from 45 cents.

    Analysts on average had expected 59 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

    Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose about 4 per cent to US$23.28 billion.

    In the bank's biggest business - consumer banking - revenue rose 9 per cent to US$9.03 billion, helped by strong deposit and loan growth.

    "Strong client activity, coupled with a growing global economy and solid U.S. consumer activity, led to record quarterly earnings," Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said in a statement.

    Higher interest rates helped BofA charge more for loans while keeping deposit rates low. The lender relies heavily on higher interest rates to maximize profits as it has a large stock of deposits and rate-sensitive mortgage securities.

    JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc last week also reported rise in quarterly profit, helped in part by higher interest rates. 