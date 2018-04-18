{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    Cineplex converting Brampton, Ont. theatre into newest Playdium location

    The Canadian Press

    Cineplex Brampton

    Bags of popcorn are shown during the Cineplex Entertainment company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Cineplex Odeon Orion Gate Cinemas in Brampton, Ont. is going to be converted into the entertainment giant's newest Playdium location. It is the first time the company has shifted one of its properties from a theatre to its gaming offering. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    TORONTO - Cineplex Odeon Orion Gate Cinemas in Brampton, Ont. is going to be converted into the entertainment giant's newest Playdium location.

    It is the first time the company has shifted one of its properties from a theatre to its gaming offering.

    The 4,180 square-metre (45,000 square-foot) space is expected to open in mid-2019 and be geared towards teens, their friends and families.

    In another first for Playdium, the Brampton location will retain one of the existing theatre's auditoriums.

    Cineplex says renovations to the space will begin in September and form part of the company's plans to open between 10 and 15 Playdium locations in mid-sized communities across the country over the next few years.

    Mississauga already has a Playdium location and another in Whitby is currently under construction.
      