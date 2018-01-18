CP Rail Q4 profit more than doubles thanks to U.S. tax boost

48m ago
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's (CP.TO) quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by an income tax gain of $527 million due to the new U.S. tax code.
CP's net income rose to $984 million, or $6.77 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $384 million, or $2.61 per share, a year earlier.
The Calgary-based company's total revenue rose to $1.71 billion from $1.64 billion.
