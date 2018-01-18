{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    48m ago

    CP Rail Q4 profit more than doubles thanks to U.S. tax boost

    Reuters

    A CP Rail train stopped on the tracks near Canmore, Alberta

    A CP Rail train stopped on the tracks near Canmore, Alberta , Reuters/Todd Karol

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's (CP.TO) quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by an income tax gain of $527 million due to the new U.S. tax code.

    CP's net income rose to $984 million, or $6.77 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $384 million, or $2.61 per share, a year earlier.

    The Calgary-based company's total revenue rose to $1.71 billion from $1.64 billion.

     