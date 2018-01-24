Ex-Rogers boss Guy Laurence warming up to become Chelsea FC CEO in February

Guy Laurence, the former CEO or Rogers Communications, is preparing to take over one of the world’s most famous sports clubs in February.

Laurence was named chief executive of Chelsea Football Club earlier this month. As CEO of the London, U.K.-based club, Laurence will oversee day-to-day operations, including the development of Chelsea’s commercial activities.

“We look forward to Guy joining the club during an exciting period for Chelsea on and off the field. He will be working with the owner and the board to increase our commercial revenues and maximize digital opportunities, identifying new ways to best serve our supporters here in the U.K. and further grow our international fan base,” Chelsea Chairman Bruce Buck said in a release.

Laurence was previously CEO of U.K. telecommunications company Vodafone and also served as director of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. The British telecom executive joined Rogers Communications in late 2013 but was ousted in October 2016 and replaced by former Telus executive Joe Natale.

BNN has reported on how relations between Laurence and the Rogers family were strained by the efforts to overhaul the company’s structure. Edward and Melinda Rogers in particular were reportedly unhappy with the family’s diminished role in the day to day operations.

Natale has already begun to make his mark at Rogers. On Monday, the company announced it was terminated a $100-million joint venture with Vice Media. The end of the partnership, originally struck in October 2014 with Laurence at the helm, marks a shift away from higher-profile areas of Rogers’ business.

Rogers is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday.