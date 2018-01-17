{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    BREAKING NEWS

      POLOZ: CANADA'S RESILIENCE TO ECONOMIC SHOCKS IS IMPROVING

    BREAKING NEWS

      POLOZ: NAFTA IMPACT ON ECONOMY, BUSINESS INVESTMENT A VERY BIG UNKNOWN

    BREAKING NEWS

      POLOZ: INTEREST RATE DECISIONS DEPENDENT ON DATA, NOT NAFTA

    BREAKING NEWS

      WILKINS: RAISING RATES TOO QUICKLY COULD STALL CANADA'S ECONOMIC EXPANSION

    BREAKING NEWS

      WILKINS: CONTINUED MONETARY STIMULUS 'LIKELY TO BE REQUIRED FOR A TIME'

    BREAKING NEWS

      WILKINS: WAGE PRESSURES REMAIN MODEST DESPITE JOBS MARKET STRENGTH

    BREAKING NEWS

      WILKINS: LABOUR MARKET SLACK NARROWING FASTER THAN EXPECTED

    WATCH LIVE

      BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR POLOZ SPEAKS ON RATE DECISION

    23m ago

    Loonie dips, TSX moves higher following Bank of Canada rate hike

    The Canadian Press

    BNN's mid-morning market update: Jan. 17, 2018

    TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved higher in late-morning trading helped by gains in the energy and financial sectors.

    The move came as the Canadian dollar was trading at 80.26 cents US, down from an average price of 80.52 cents US on Tuesday following the Bank of Canada's decision to raise its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.25 per cent.

    The S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.90 points to 16,336.78, after 90 minutes of trading.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 126.66 points to 25,919.52. The S&P 500 index was up 8.85 points to 2,785.27 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 24.54 points to 7,248.23.

    The February crude contract was up eight cents to US$63.81 per barrel and the February natural gas contract up 11 cents to US$3.24 per mmBTU.

    The February gold contract was down 90 cents to US$1,336.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents to US$3.18 a pound.

     

