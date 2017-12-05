{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    40m ago

    Roots tops Q3 profit estimates; same-store sales rise 10.1%

    The Canadian Press

    Roots IPO

    Roots IPO , BNN file photo

    TORONTO -- Retailer Roots Corp. says sales were up 13 per cent in its latest quarter compared with a year ago as it released its first quarterly report since completing its initial public offering.

    Sales totalled $89.7 million for what was the company's third quarter, up from $79.4 million in the same quarter last year.

    The increase was driven by comparable sales growth of 10.1 per cent and the opening of four net new corporate stores compared with a year ago.

    The retailer (ROOT.TO) earned $5 million or 12 cents per share for the 13 weeks ended Oct. 28 compared with a profit of $5.9 million or 14 cents per share in the same period last year.

    The drop came as selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $40.8 million compared with $32.3 million a year ago, boosted by costs to support higher sales, investments in the business and costs related to the initial public offering.

    On an adjusted basis, Roots says it earned $9.5 million or 23 cents per share, up from $7.6 million or 18 cents per share a year ago. Analysts had expected a profit of 17 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters.
     