{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    TD blames WebBroker outages on ‘unprecedented trading volume’

    April Fong, BNN.ca Staff

    Online brokerage outages at TD and RBC 'outrageous': Money manager

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TD Bank’s WebBroker service faced fresh complaints of outages on Thursday morning, after the website experienced a service interruption earlier this week that affected some clients’ ability to manage their portfolios.  

    The website CanadianOutages.com showed a jump in reports about problems with TD, reaching more than 500 complaints on Thursday.

    “We're aware of issues and we're working to resolve them. We're extremely sorry for the inconvenience and we will keep you updated,” TD’s official Twitter account wrote in response to a complaint from a Twitter user.

    “So frustrating @TD_Canada @TD_DirectInvest is down again for me. Terrible service, has to be one of the worst platforms out there,” the tweet from @nextrocketstock said.

    TD confirmed the service interruptions in an email to BNN, stating that "unprecedented trading volume continues to drive some intermittent delays for online and mobile Direct Investing clients."

    TD says that the bank is working quickly to resolve the issue. 

    On Wednesday, Royal Bank of Canada also said it was working to fix its online banking and web brokerage platforms after users complained of sporadic service.

    With files from The Canadian Press