TD blames WebBroker outages on ‘unprecedented trading volume’

TD Bank’s WebBroker service faced fresh complaints of outages on Thursday morning, after the website experienced a service interruption earlier this week that affected some clients’ ability to manage their portfolios.

The website CanadianOutages.com showed a jump in reports about problems with TD, reaching more than 500 complaints on Thursday.

“We're aware of issues and we're working to resolve them. We're extremely sorry for the inconvenience and we will keep you updated,” TD’s official Twitter account wrote in response to a complaint from a Twitter user.

“So frustrating @TD_Canada @TD_DirectInvest is down again for me. Terrible service, has to be one of the worst platforms out there,” the tweet from @nextrocketstock said.

TD confirmed the service interruptions in an email to BNN, stating that "unprecedented trading volume continues to drive some intermittent delays for online and mobile Direct Investing clients."

TD says that the bank is working quickly to resolve the issue.

On Wednesday, Royal Bank of Canada also said it was working to fix its online banking and web brokerage platforms after users complained of sporadic service.

With files from The Canadian Press