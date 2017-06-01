Boeing is postponing a planned partnership announcement in the Interim Fighter Capability Project.

The company postponed the expected announcement of a partnership at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries-sponsored CANSEC exhibition, the latest action in a developing standoff between Boeing (BA.N), Bombardier (BBDb.TO) and the federal government.

Why Boeing may want to drag out Bombardier trade fight Boeing is reportedly trying to contact Canada’s federal government in order to rescue a proposed deal for 18 Super Hornets. BNN’s Paige Ellis explains why analysts are questioning the wisdom of Boeing’s trade fight with Bombardier, and why the U.S. airplane maker may be inclined to drag out the process.

“Due to the current climate, today is not the most opportune time to share this good news story,” Boeing Defense, Space & Security said in a release.

The decision comes one day after Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan criticized Boeing’s anti-dumping complaints against Bombardier.

"Our government is of the view that their action against Bombardier is unfounded. It is not the behavior we expect of a trusted partner, and we call on Boeing to withdraw it," Sajjan told reporters on Wednesday.

The two aerospace companies have being trading blows since late April, with Boeing alleging that Bombardier is using aid from the Canadian government to build a larger C Series plane to compete with Boeing’s narrowbody 737, according to documents filed with U.S. International Trade Commission.

The Canadian government responded by announcing it would review a planned purchase of 18 Boeing Super Hornet fighter jets.