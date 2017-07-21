OTTAWA - Canadian retail sales posted their third healthy increase in a row in May, a sign of strength that analysts said boosts the case for another rate hike this year despite data showing persistently weak inflation.

Sales rose by 0.6 per cent from April to hit a record $48.91 billion, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The increase was greater than the 0.2 per cent advance forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The Bank of Canada last week raised interest rates for the first time in nearly seven years. It also vowed to wait for more economic data before committing to its next move.

Separately, Statscan said the annual inflation rate slowed to a 20-month low of 1.0 per cent in June, well below the central bank's 2.0 per cent target, although core measures showed signs of strength.

"The Bank of Canada hiked rates based on the outlook for growth ... and in my view the numbers today really speak to that principle," said Jimmy Jean, a senior economist at Desjardins, a Canadian brokerage.

"I think the Bank of Canada will be very satisfied ... it keeps very alive and well the likelihood of a hike in October."

The bank is expected to lift rates again in October, according to a Reuters poll of primary dealers.

The Canadian dollar strengthened, hitting $1.2547 to the greenback, or 79.70 U.S. cents, up from $1.2595, or 75.40 U.S. cents.

May's advance in retail trade was driven by a 2.4 per cent increase in sales at motor vehicles and parts dealers.

"The better-than-expected performance of the Canadian economy ... should allow the Bank of Canada to follow through with another rate hike in October," said economist Dina Ignjatovic of TD Economics.

The overall inflation rate - which matched the forecast of analysts - was the lowest since the 1.0 per cent recorded in October 2015.

Gas prices fell 1.4 per cent in the 12 months to June after increasing by 6.8 per cent on an annual basis in May.

Two of the three measures of core inflation, which the Bank of Canada introduced last year, posted gains.

Among those core inflation measures, CPI common, rose to 1.4 per cent from 1.3 per cent. The bank says this gauge is useful in assessing the economy's underperformance.

CPI median, which shows the median inflation rate across CPI components, rose to 1.6 per cent from 1.5 per cent while CPI trim, which excludes upside and downside outliers, stayed at 1.2 per cent.